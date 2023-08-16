type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy's 'My Sound' featuring Shaggy featured on America HipHop Show (VIDEO)
Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s ‘My Sound’ featuring Shaggy featured on America HipHop Show (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Stonebwoy performing on stage
Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy’s My Sound, which features Jamaican rapper Shaggy, has been used as a soundtrack on the popular US show Love & Hip Hop: Miami. The song was featured on the first episode of the show’s fifth season, exciting many Ghanaians as they admired Stonebwoy’s progress.

My Sound is the 12th track off the reggae-dancehall star’s recently released 5th Dimension album.

Ghanaian reggae dancehall and afrobeats music sensation, Stonebwoy has hit another milestone with his track ‘My Sound’, which was featured as a soundtrack on the popular US television show, Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

The song’s inclusion in the first episode of the show’s fifth season has sparked excitement among Ghanaians, who are proud of Stonebwoy’s continued success on the international stage.

My Sound, which features Jamaican rapper Shaggy, is a vibrant reggae-dancehall fusion and is the 12th track on his recently released 5th Dimension album. The song’s catchy beats and lyrics have garnered significant attention, making it a standout from the album.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Its selection as a soundtrack on Love & Hip Hop: Miami has amplified its global reach and further established Stonebwoy’s reputation as a leading figure in the Ghanaian music industry.

My Sound, which features Jamaican rapper Shaggy, is a vibrant reggae-dancehall fusion and is the 12th track on Stonebwoy’s recently released 5th Dimension album. The song’s catchy beats and lyrics have garnered significant attention, making it a standout from the album.

Its selection as a soundtrack on Love & Hip Hop: Miami has amplified its global reach and further established Stonebwoy’s reputation as a leading figure in the Ghanaian music industry.

Ghanaians have been quick to express their pride and admiration for Stonebwoy’s accomplishments. Many have taken to social media to share their excitement and support for the artiste, praising his dedication and talent.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways