Stonebwoy’s ‘My Sound’ featuring Shaggy featured on America HipHop Show (VIDEO)

Stonebwoy’s My Sound, which features Jamaican rapper Shaggy, has been used as a soundtrack on the popular US show Love & Hip Hop: Miami. The song was featured on the first episode of the show’s fifth season, exciting many Ghanaians as they admired Stonebwoy’s progress.

My Sound is the 12th track off the reggae-dancehall star’s recently released 5th Dimension album.

My Sound, which features Jamaican rapper Shaggy, is a vibrant reggae-dancehall fusion and is the 12th track on his recently released 5th Dimension album. The song’s catchy beats and lyrics have garnered significant attention, making it a standout from the album.

Its selection as a soundtrack on Love & Hip Hop: Miami has amplified its global reach and further established Stonebwoy’s reputation as a leading figure in the Ghanaian music industry.

Ghanaians have been quick to express their pride and admiration for Stonebwoy’s accomplishments. Many have taken to social media to share their excitement and support for the artiste, praising his dedication and talent.

Watch the video below