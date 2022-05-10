type here...
Stonebwoy's name pops up in Abena Korkor's naked trending video
Entertainment

Stonebwoy's name pops up in Abena Korkor's naked trending video

By Armani Brooklyn
Stonebwoy's name pops up in Abena Korkor's naked trending video
Celebrated Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has had his name dragged in the mud once again following the new release of Abena Korkor’s nude videos and pictures.

In a fresh Twitter revelation, Abena Korkor claims that she purposely dropped her nude videos this morning just to thank Stonebwoy for returning to the VGMAs.

Sharing a raw picture of her coochie, Abena Korkor emphatically stated that she purposely posted her nude videos just to thank Stonebwoy for his electrifying performance at the just ended VGMAs.

She tweeted;

@Stonebwoy welcome back to the VGMAs. Beautiful performance. You sang my favourite everlasting. I wonder if I will ever have that.

About two months ago, Abena Korkor added Stonebwoy to the numerous men who have chopped her.

She additionally claimed that the dancehall superstar is very whack in bed and he should work on his bedroom game.

Warning Dr Louisa about her husband’s infidelity, Abena Korkor said she needs to be wary of the people around her because they masterminded everything she had to do with Stonebwoy.

    Source:GHpage

