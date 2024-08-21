Stonebwoy’s road manager, Chief Stylz robbed at gunpoint; 1GAD goes into details

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy recently shared that his road manager, Chief Stylz, was robbed at gunpoint.

During an interview on GTV, Stonebwoy recounted the harrowing incident, explaining that it happened just moments after he had parted ways with Chief Stylz and another friend.

According to him, Chief Stylz was dropping off the friend at home when they were suddenly ambushed by two armed robbers as they arrived at the house.

The robbers, brandishing guns, stole their vehicle—a Benz C300—along with phones, money, and other valuables inside.

Stonebwoy made a heartfelt plea for the return of the stolen items, urging anyone with information to come forward and asking the robbers to return the car or leave it in a safe place.

He emphasized that Chief Stylz and the team had done no harm and were simply spreading joy through their work.

Although no one was physically hurt, Stonebwoy expressed concern about the potential psychological impact of the traumatic experience.

