type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy’s road manager, Chief Stylz robbed at gunpoint; 1GAD goes into details
Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s road manager, Chief Stylz robbed at gunpoint; 1GAD goes into details

By Mr. Tabernacle

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy recently shared that his road manager, Chief Stylz, was robbed at gunpoint.

During an interview on GTV, Stonebwoy recounted the harrowing incident, explaining that it happened just moments after he had parted ways with Chief Stylz and another friend.

According to him, Chief Stylz was dropping off the friend at home when they were suddenly ambushed by two armed robbers as they arrived at the house.

The robbers, brandishing guns, stole their vehicle—a Benz C300—along with phones, money, and other valuables inside.

Stonebwoy made a heartfelt plea for the return of the stolen items, urging anyone with information to come forward and asking the robbers to return the car or leave it in a safe place.

He emphasized that Chief Stylz and the team had done no harm and were simply spreading joy through their work.

Although no one was physically hurt, Stonebwoy expressed concern about the potential psychological impact of the traumatic experience.

-- AD --

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
3.2mph
100 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
76 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways