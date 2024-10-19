type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy’s Wife And Family Members Do Not Have Sense- Shatta Wale
Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s Wife And Family Members Do Not Have Sense- Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

“Jejereje” hitmaker, Stonebwoy is currently facing the wrath of his colleague dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, following his birthday wish.

Stonebwoy decided to wish Shatta Wale on his birthday despite their differences.

A part of the musician’s birthday stated that Shatta Wale is over 40 years old, describing his age as a football age.

This message did not sound pleasant in the ears of Shatta Wale, so, a few minutes after Stonebwoy’s wish, Shatta Wale replied by firing shots at him.

In Shatta Wale’s scanty reply, he asked Stonebwoy to grow up and stop fooling online always.

However, it seems Shatta Wale thinks typing alone is not enough enough reply, so, he took time out of his busy schedule to verbally reply to Stonebwoy.

In a viral video, Shatta Wale has threatened to slap Stonebwoy if he does not put an end to his “hypocrite” lifestyle.

-- AD --

He noted that he does not blame Stonebwoy that much but his wife and family members, saying that neither the wife nor the family members have sense.

According to Shatta Wale, if the wife and family members had sense, they would not have allowed Stonebwoy to be “fooling” online.

author avatar
Mzta Churchill
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Saturday, October 19, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
76.9 ° F
76.9 °
76.9 °
86 %
2.3mph
100 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways