Stonebwoy’s Wife And Family Members Do Not Have Sense- Shatta Wale

“Jejereje” hitmaker, Stonebwoy is currently facing the wrath of his colleague dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, following his birthday wish.

Stonebwoy decided to wish Shatta Wale on his birthday despite their differences.

A part of the musician’s birthday stated that Shatta Wale is over 40 years old, describing his age as a football age.

This message did not sound pleasant in the ears of Shatta Wale, so, a few minutes after Stonebwoy’s wish, Shatta Wale replied by firing shots at him.

In Shatta Wale’s scanty reply, he asked Stonebwoy to grow up and stop fooling online always.

However, it seems Shatta Wale thinks typing alone is not enough enough reply, so, he took time out of his busy schedule to verbally reply to Stonebwoy.

In a viral video, Shatta Wale has threatened to slap Stonebwoy if he does not put an end to his “hypocrite” lifestyle.

He noted that he does not blame Stonebwoy that much but his wife and family members, saying that neither the wife nor the family members have sense.

According to Shatta Wale, if the wife and family members had sense, they would not have allowed Stonebwoy to be “fooling” online.