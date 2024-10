Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of popular Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy, has put a smile on a fan’s face.

Sadly, the fan had the hand amputated following an accident.

Making an impact in the fan’s life and make the fellow happy, Stonebwoy’s wife decided to pay the medical bills at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

This was initially revealed by entertainment critic, Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, well-known as KOKA.

Later, videos from the visit to the hospital has since flooded the internet.