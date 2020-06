- Advertisement -

Stonegirl who emerged as the 3rd runner up in the just ended TV3 Talented Kids season 11 has dropped her first single after the competition.

Stone girl real name Oreillia was tipped to emerge as the winner for the competition after the exist of Shatta Berry who was representing the Shatta Movement camp.

The new song from Stonegirl is a Gospel song titled thanksgiving and it features another kid called victor.

Watch the video below: