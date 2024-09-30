Ghanaian actor and a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party Prince David Osei has advised citizens to stop accusing the current government of being behind Galamsey.

According to him, people should stop politicizing the issue at hand and look at it as a National issue affecting everyone.

The award-winning actor went on to say that blaming the current government which is his party is not the solution to stop the menace.

He posted on his official X handle; “The issue of illegal mining, known locally as “Galamsey,” is a significant concern that is gaining global attention due to its destructive impact on our water bodies, lands, and the environment. There is a growing consensus that urgent action is needed to combat this menace. Blaming the current administration or specific groups for the problem is not the solution. It is a collective responsibility for all citizens of Ghana to address the root causes, including poverty, greed, corruption, and selfishness. We must prioritize this issue beyond political interests and work together as a nation to eradicate illegal mining. Let us unite and take decisive action to protect our environment and natural resources. The time to act is now! #stopgalamseynow#stopillegalminning”

