Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has advised people to desist from blaming witches if they fail in life because witches don’t exist in any part of the world.

According to the preacher, its high time people work hard for their money and not depend on Pastors who would later ask them to blame witches and wizards for their downfall.

The lawmaker explained that even though he believes in the supreme being, he doesn’t support some of the antics by some men of God in deceiving and duping the general public.

He said: “There is no witch anywhere; when you fail in life and you attribute it to your mother, father but when you were smoking jar, was your grandmother there. When you were stealing from your boss, were they there?”.

“It there were witches, I would have been dead by now because I run my mouth”, he continued.

He concluded: “When I go to bed I don’t know where my spirit goes but I know there’s a superior being and he is God, who will not make anyone toil in vain.”