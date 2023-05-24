Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Former Highly Spiritual signee Mr Drew real name Andrew Nii Commey Otoo has begged Ghanaians and his fans to stop referring to him as Ghana’s Chris Brown.

According to the musician, a lot of people have been comparing him to the American global icon citing that even though it’s not a bad thing to do, he feels it’s better they call him by his name than Ghana’s Chris Brown.

He mentioned: “Lots of people call me Ghana’s Chris Brown but for me, I prefer they stop. I just want to be Mr. Drew and that’s all.”

Also Read: I’ve gotten my employee who stole my Ghc50k arrested – Fella Makafui

Speaking during an interview with Kwadwo Manuel on YFM, he mentioned that referring to him as Ghana’s Chris Brown kind of put pressure on him and this forces him to do things that he never plan of doing.

The ‘This Year’ hitmaker was quick to add that he has no problem with Chris Brown but all he can say is the American superstar has achieved a lot in his musical career and he is yet to reach that level.

He continued that he is now striving to also reach that level and would be unfair if, at this early stage in his career, they are already referring to him as Chris Brown so he wants to be known as Mr Drew.

“Chris Brown has already established himself in the world and on a very large scale, so that’s what I’m also trying to do for my career. But don’t call me Ghana’s Chris Brown. I want to be known as Mr Drew,” asserted Mr Drew.

Read More: I need a sugar mummy to buy me the iPhone 14 – Mr Drew reveals

