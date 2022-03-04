type here...
“Stop calling yourself Dancehall King because you’re copying from Jamaicans” – Gyadu Blay Ambolley slams Shatta Wale

By Armani Brooklyn
Gyadu Blay Ambolley - Shatta Wale
Veteran Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gyadu Blay Ambulley has taken a deep swipe at Shatta Wale for calling himself the dancehall king meanwhile he copied his craft from Jamaicans.

According to Gyadu Blay Ambulley, he finds it very absurd for Shatta Wale to refer to himself as the Dancehall king because he’s a copycat.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM, he said that all the artists who claim to be kings of foreign genres should bow their heads in shame because they do not merit such titles.

Alot of social media users have thrown their weight behind Gyadu Blay Ambuelly because if Shatta Wale claims to be the original dancehall king then how would we address Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Alkaline etc.

    Source:GHpage

