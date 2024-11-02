Stop Comparing A Lion To A Pig- Shatta Wale Warns Fans Not To Compare Him To Stonebwoy

“On God” hitmaker, Shatta Wale has sent a stern warning to all music lovers in Ghana.

Shatta Wale has said that he doesn’t want to be compared to his greatest enemy, Stonebwoy.

This comes after a fan identified on X, formerly Twitter as Shatta Movement Daily decided to compare the two great giants, as he posted the achievements of the two musicians.

The social media user compared the streams Shatta Wale garnered on Boomplay with his SAFA album to that of Stonebwoy’s recently released album.

Even though, per the comparison he made, Shatta Wale seems to be far ahead of Stonebwoy, Shatta still expressed his displeasure about the comparison.

According to Shatta Wale, by labeling himself a lion, and Stonebwoy a pig, no one, be it his fans or general music lovers should compare him to Stonebwoy.