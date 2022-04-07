“My boyfriend and Medikal have nothing in common, stop comparing them” – Sister Derby

- Advertisement -

Sister Derby has asked fans and the general public to put a stop to the endless comparisons being made between rapper Medikal and his new boyfriend, David.

According to her, both are different human beings who do not have anything in common to merit such comparisons.

Speaking in an interview, Sister Derby said he has moved on as far as herself and Medikal are concerned thus people should also move on and stop dragging her boyfriend into such conversations.

“I have moved on. Medikal is married now and I have also found a new boyfriend, David. I think we should all focus on ourselves and move on,” she said.

With the bit that had to do about the comparisons and the fact that David and Medikal share similar looks and physique, Sister Derby said;

“I don’t think they look alike or have anything in common. If you met them in real life, you will identify how different they look. Because they share the same height and complexion, people are quick to make such comparisons but it is not so.”

Medikal married Fella Makafui in 2020, years after breaking up with Sister Derby after a promising start to a promising relationship.

Sister Derby, at age 35 has found love in David and does not want his boyfriend to be compared to Medikal in any shape or form.