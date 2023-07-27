Stop dating GH ladies, save and travel abroad to chill with white ladies – GH man advises (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Netherlands-based Ghanaian man, known affectionately as Mr Happiness, has sparked a heated discussion online after advising his fellow Ghanaian men to consider dating white ladies instead of Ghanaian women.



In the video, Mr Happiness boldly argued that dating a white lady is a stress-free experience compared to being in a relationship with Ghanaian ladies, citing various reasons for his unconventional advice.



In the viral video, Mr Happiness passionately shared his thoughts on why Ghanaian men might find dating white ladies more appealing.

READ ALSO: Berla Mundi set to marry a rich man in a very colourful wedding – Full details drop



One of his key arguments revolves around the perception that Ghanaian women tend to be demanding and possess an entitlement mentality, unlike their white counterparts.



According to Mr Happiness, Ghanaian ladies have higher expectations and often link love to material wealth, leading to potential tensions in the relationship.



On the other hand, he highlighted his personal experience with his current white girlfriend, claiming that their relationship is relatively stress-free.



Mr Happiness asserted that the only time they might have disagreements is when he spends less time with her, emphasizing that their love is based on genuine emotions and companionship rather than financial gain.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: The money belongs to my dead brother – Cecelia Dapaah finally speaks (Video)

READ ALSO: Soldier beats lady inside her shop after buying items and refusing to pay (Video)