Stop dating people who aren’t interested in your personal dev’t– Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere has sent out a piece of advice to people in relationships.

According to the GhOne TV Presenter, you should stop dating people who are not interested in your personal development.

Thus, if you realize your partner is not interested in your personal development, then you end the relationship before things get worse.

Dating/relationship goes beyond bedroom fun, gifts and all the entertainment that comes with it.

Being in a relationship is a whole ‘job’. One must have the interest of the other at heart so that together they grow and make life.

It is in this light Serwaa Amihere has advised lovers to keep to people who are interested in their personal development.

She believes that there should be growth in every relationship. With the growth, it cuts across every unit of the relationship.

A netizen who had an opposing view of Serwaa’s advice stated that he’ll only invest in a woman when married but not dating.

Check out Serwaa Amihere’s post and the Netizen’s reaction;