Popular Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has advised ladies to stop demanding things from their male partners especially things they can’t afford.

According to the actor, some ladies feel so entitled to the extent that it is preventing them from getting men to marry but they seem not to notice it.

He asked that ladies should rather appeal for things from their partners and not demand it as if is compulsory for their partners to get it for them.

“Ladies, listen here’s a rule: if you can’t afford something, don’t order it at a restaurant. This sense of entitlement is becoming widespread among women today, and it’s one of the reasons why some are struggling to find a husband,” he said.

Williams continued by asking why ladies who know they can’t even afford an iPhone 10 looking at the money in their account would be on the neck of their boyfriends demanding for an iPhone 15 or to some extent a G-Wagon.

‘’Why are you asking for a GWagon or iPhone 15 when you know that you cannot even afford iPhone 10 with how much you have in your account, It is a spirit of greed. It has so many things to do with some element of ‘Jezebelian spirit’ and until you deal with it, no man will put you in his house.”

The popular actor added that ladies now see it as normal to be demanding for outrageous things from their boyfriends but what they need to understand is that any man who loves you would genuinely spend on them without them demanding for it.

“It has become a pandemic where most women now think it is normal to make crazy requests. What you need to understand is that any man who likes you genuinely will spend on you,” he concluded.

Watch the video below: