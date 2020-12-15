Stop demonstrating – Stonebwoy tells irked Ashaiman youth protesting over EC results

- Advertisement -

Following the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission’s declaration of the presidential results, some major towns of Ghana have since seen no peace.

This is as a result of the NDC’s rejection of the outcome of the final election verdict. The party is unwilling to accept what they term as a ‘flawed’ election results.

In numerous press conferences days after the pronouncement, the National Democratic Congress still stand by their words of not accepting anything short of the legitimate declaration results.

In opposition to the EC, some angry youths of Ashiaman have hit the streets in full protest against the final results declared by the Electoral Commission on Wednesday, 9th December 2020.

Most of the protesters who took to the streets in rage, over a hundred, had placards in their hands-on which were boldly written: “No Mahama, No Peace” alongside burning tyres.

Stonebwoy, a popular resident of Ashiaman who also happens to be one of Ghana’s Dancehall assets has reacted to the wild protest ongoing in his area against the EC but in support of John Mahama.

In a tweet, the award-winning dancehall act called for peace as he urged the protesters to put a stop to the protest. “let’s KEEP THE PEACE. and Go about our hustle it Go better”, a section of his post reads.

“Ashaiman, My People Please all these ones Cannot Solve anything the politicains themselves know better what To do.Where our small power counts is to vote and we have done just that.Dont allow urself to be used by heart let’s KEEP THE PEACE. and Go about our hustle it Go better..” he wrote on twitter.