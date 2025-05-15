Stop disturbing me because of just 40 million- Susu leader tells member she owes

A “Susu leader” has shocked one of her members who demanded her money.

It is yet to be known what transpired between the duo, however, in a video sighted by Gh Page, the “Susu” leader is seen angry, responding to the member.

According to her, the member has requested that her money, 4000 Ghana Cedis be sent to her.

Per our checks, it had been weeks and months since the member requested her money, but the leader had not given it to her.

This made the member call the leader countless times, demanding her money.

To her surprise, the “Susu” leader lost her cool and gave her a shocking response.

The “Susu” leader told the member that 4000 Ghana Cedis is too small, hence, the member should stop worrying her.