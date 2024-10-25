GhPageEntertainmentStop Doing Drugs And Be Grateful To Delay- Abena Korkor Slaps Sense...
Stop Doing Drugs And Be Grateful To Delay- Abena Korkor Slaps Sense Into Afia Schwar

By Mzta Churchill
Abena Korkor is in the news again, this time around, not to list top-notch men who have slept with her but to slap sense into controversial media personality, Afia Schwar.

This comes after Afia Schwar released a series of attacks on Delay following her interview with MC Yaa Yeboah, which she thinks was a planned interview to drag her.

Speaking on the issue for the first time in a self-recorded video, Abena Korkor said Afia Schwar is an ungrateful being.

According to her, if there is someone Afia Schwar should be grateful to, it is Delay because she made the media personality the powerful and popular she is today.

Meanwhile, Abena Korkor revealed that Afia is behaving this way because of her intake of drugs, claiming that Afia has been abusing drugs, which is why she is always acting like she does.

Source:Gh Page

