Stop doing videos on Tiktok and solve insecurities and power problems in Kumasi- NPP’s Ogyaba to Ashanti Regional Minister

By Mzta Churchill

A staunch member of the New Patriotic Party, Addo Yaw Harry, popularly known as Ogyaba has dragged the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene.

Speaking during an interview on Oyerepa, the NPP staunch member stated that the Ashanti Regional minister is failing to do his duties as the Ashanti Regional minister.

According to him, the Regional minister is doing things at the expense of the people he is to help.

Ogyaba claims the Ashanti Regional minister is focusing more on creating content on Tiktok and Facebook instead of solving the problems in the Ashanti Region.

He stated that in his time, insecurities and power issues kept going high day by day.

