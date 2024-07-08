type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsStop drinking and leave your son alone - Afia Schwar fires and...
News

Stop drinking and leave your son alone – Afia Schwar fires and attacks Shatta’s sick mother (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Stop drinking and leave your son alone - Afia Schwar fires Shatta's sick mother (Video)

Controversial Afia Schwar has added her voice to the ongoing feud between Shatta Wale and his mother.

After Shatta Wale’s mother shared a self-made video of herself accusing her son of abandoning her for the past decade.

Shatta Wale in a response slammed his mother for washing their dirty linens outside.

The award-winning musician also accused his mother of soiling his hard-earned reputation to his uncles and the world.

Nonsense! Angry Shatta Wale blasts his mother for telling the world that he has abandoned her - Video

Afia Schwar who’s a known friend of Shatta Wale has also fumed at the musician’s mother for publicly disgracing his son.

According to Afia Schwar, Shatta’s mother completely dissed her son to him the first time they talked on the phone.

As alleged by Afia, Shatta’s mother told her that her son wasn’t taking care of her the first time they spoke on the phone and that completely turned her off.

While ranting, Afia Schwar also asked Shatta’s mother where she was when her son was arrested after buying her a car years ago.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, July 8, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.2mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways