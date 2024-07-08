Stop drinking and leave your son alone – Afia Schwar fires and attacks Shatta’s sick mother (Video)

Controversial Afia Schwar has added her voice to the ongoing feud between Shatta Wale and his mother.

After Shatta Wale’s mother shared a self-made video of herself accusing her son of abandoning her for the past decade.

Shatta Wale in a response slammed his mother for washing their dirty linens outside.

The award-winning musician also accused his mother of soiling his hard-earned reputation to his uncles and the world.

Afia Schwar who’s a known friend of Shatta Wale has also fumed at the musician’s mother for publicly disgracing his son.

According to Afia Schwar, Shatta’s mother completely dissed her son to him the first time they talked on the phone.

As alleged by Afia, Shatta’s mother told her that her son wasn’t taking care of her the first time they spoke on the phone and that completely turned her off.

While ranting, Afia Schwar also asked Shatta’s mother where she was when her son was arrested after buying her a car years ago.