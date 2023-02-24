Home Entertainment Stop embarrassing us -Fuse ODG slams Michael Blackson

UK-based Ghanaian musician Nana Richard Abiona, known by the stage name Fuse ODG, tackled Michael Blackson after claiming that Ghana has only four music superstars.

In a tweet, the ‘Antenna’ hitmaker expressed his displeasure about Michael’s comment and asked him to do better.

According to Fuse ODG, he has introduced a lot of Ghanaian artists to Michael Blackson and its unfortunate that he could make such comments on a podcast about Ghana.

He then told Michael to stop embarrassing Ghana and that he is

He tweeted; “Mike…I don’t know how you go on Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I’ve personally introduced you to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh, Stop embarrassing us on these platforms. You’re supposed to educate them”.

See tweet below;

This comes after American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson asserted that Ghana has only four music superstars as compared to Nigeria.

In a podcast from his base in America, the comedian stated that Ghana has only four celebrities whiles their Nigerian counterparts have a lot of celebrities.

Naming them he mentioned, StonebwoyShatta WaleSarkodie and Black Sherif as the only celebrities Ghanaians can boast of.

