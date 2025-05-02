Stop feeling sorry for yourselves, I know we can come back- President Akufo Addo tells NPP members

Former President of Ghana, President Akufo Addo has expressed optimism in the NPP wining in the next general election.

President Akufo Addo has expressed that he is optimistic the NPP can win the next general election if there is corrections and unity among the leaders of the party.

The former president’s comment comes following a chit chat he had with the Greater Accra Region Constituency organizers.

President Akufo Addo claims there is no news about NPP losing 2024 general election, stating that “Political parties win or lose elections”.

“Political parties win or lose elections. Yes, we’ve lost, but I know we can come back,” Akufo-Addo said. “We should stop feeling sorry for ourselves. Let’s reorganize and move forward as one”, the former president added.