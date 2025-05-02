type here...
Politics

Stop feeling sorry for yourselves, I know we can come back- President Akufo Addo tells NPP members

By Mzta Churchill

Former President of Ghana, President Akufo Addo has expressed optimism in the NPP wining in the next general election.

READ ALSO: Lady cries out as she becomes the first person in her family to graduate

President Akufo Addo has expressed that he is optimistic the NPP can win the next general election if there is corrections and unity among the leaders of the party.

The former president’s comment comes following a chit chat he had with the Greater Accra Region Constituency organizers.

President Akufo Addo claims there is no news about NPP losing 2024 general election, stating that “Political parties win or lose elections”.

“Political parties win or lose elections. Yes, we’ve lost, but I know we can come back,” Akufo-Addo said. “We should stop feeling sorry for ourselves. Let’s reorganize and move forward as one”, the former president added.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

President Kuffour first got 39% but later won so I will also win 2028 election- Bawumia

Lady cries out as she becomes the first person in her family to graduate

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Friday, May 2, 2025
31.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

More videos of Nigerian kidnappers torturing Ama Serwaa

Ama Serwaa

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways