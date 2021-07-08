- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has advised ladies on social media to rather invest in businesses and promote them with the help of social media.

According to the politician, ladies in advanced countries are using social media to make money but when it comes down here all the ladies do is to fight over men on social media.

Citing an example with American based Barbadian singer Rihanna, the politician who is also a businessman stated that despite the fact that the musician is well to do, she is still promoting her designs on her page which is fetching her more money.

He said: “The 21st Century woman in Ghana is a bogus woman. Whiles their colleagues are using social media to make money, all they use their platforms to do is to fight over men. They fight over who a man bought a big house for.”

Kennedy Agyapong explained that it’s high time people get to know that they can make money from social media rather than waste time using it for unnecessary things.