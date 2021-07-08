type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStop fighting over men on social media - Kennedy Agyapong tells ladies
Entertainment

Stop fighting over men on social media – Kennedy Agyapong tells ladies

By Qwame Benedict
Stop fighting over men on social media - Kennedy Agyapong tells ladies
Rihanna and Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has advised ladies on social media to rather invest in businesses and promote them with the help of social media.

According to the politician, ladies in advanced countries are using social media to make money but when it comes down here all the ladies do is to fight over men on social media.

Citing an example with American based Barbadian singer Rihanna, the politician who is also a businessman stated that despite the fact that the musician is well to do, she is still promoting her designs on her page which is fetching her more money.

He said: “The 21st Century woman in Ghana is a bogus woman. Whiles their colleagues are using social media to make money, all they use their platforms to do is to fight over men. They fight over who a man bought a big house for.”

Kennedy Agyapong explained that it’s high time people get to know that they can make money from social media rather than waste time using it for unnecessary things.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 8, 2021
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.6mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News