Stop Fooling And Grow Up- Shatta Wale Fires Stonebwoy

By Mzta Churchill
Self-acclaimed dancehall King, Shatta Wale has taken his colleague and rival, Stonebwoy to the cleaners.

The controversial musician has warned Stonebwoy to grow up and stop fooling after the latter wished him on his birthday.

Shatta Wale claims he does not have any issue with Stonebwoy, however, Stonebwoy is always trying to let the fans out there think that the two are at loggerheads.

Yesterday, 18th October 2024, was the birthday of the controversial dancehall enigma, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale.

On social media, the images of the dancehall musician flew across all the social media pages.

Many celebrities and personalities took time off their busy schedule and took to their official social media pages to wish the dancehall musician, by posting his picture with some nice birthday wishes.

On the other side, the everyday Ghanaian, both followers and non-followers of Shatta Wale equally took to their official social media pages to wish the controversial musician.

Well, Stonebwoy, who is known to be Shatta Wale’s greatest enemy joined the many people to wish Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy in his birthday message stated that no matter their differences, he still regards Shatta Wale as a biological brother.

He went on to say that he wishes Shatta Wale a long life and prosperity.

However, even in his birthday message, Stonebwoy decided to drag Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy claims Shatta Wale is never 40 years old as he has said, stating that the 40 years Shatt Wale claims is not his real age, but instead, his football age.

