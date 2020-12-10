type here...
Stop giving prophecies again, Ghanaians are tired – Vim Lady tells Nigel & Bempah

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian media journalist Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady following the declaration of the winner of the 2020 polls have warned Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Rev. Owusu Bempah to stop giving political prophecies.

It has been the norm of Prophet Nigel Gaisie of True Word Prophetic Ministry and Rev Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word and Prophetic Ministry to be giving us(Ghanaians) series of prophecies about who will win the elections.

The prophecies that come from these two great men of God make people wonder the kind of God they worship because what we’ve been made to understand is that God is one.

Therefore, it’s injudicious and perplexing for them to be bombarding us with divergent revelations regarding the very political party who will be in rule of the affairs of the nation for the next four years.

In this light, just after Madam Jean Mensah declared Nana Addo as the president-elect for the 2020 polls, UTV’s Vim Lady sent out a warning to the aforementioned men of God to stop giving prophecies about who wins the race to becoming president.

Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady) made these remarks on UTV when she was about signing out on TV yesterday, Wednesday 9th December 2020 following the EC’s declaration of the Presidential results.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:GHPAGE

