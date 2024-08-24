Stop giving this ill-informed advice to young ladies – Rashad descends on Mcbrown over her advice to marry at 35

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has rubbished Nana Ama Mcbrown’s advice to young ladies to only consider marriage after the age of 35.

According to Mcbrown, a lady can decide to give birth at an earlier age if she wants but, she should only consider marriage after 35.

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray, Mcbrown was quick to emphatically state that she was aware her view would land her into some kind of trouble on social media.

The current host of Onua TV’s Onua Showtime show also emphasized that she’s of this view because of her personal experience from various relationships.

Well, Rashad who’s also matured and has deep insights into marriage has shared a contrasting view.

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Rashad strongly advised that marriage has nothing to do with age.

As stated by Rashad, Mcbrown’s advice is ill-informed and shouldn’t be taken to heart.

While sharing his views, Rashad added that there are a lot of young men and women who are wiser than the elderly and can marry if they want to.