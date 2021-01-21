Stop hating on rich kids, blame your lazy parents- Famous Kenyan socialite fumes

- Advertisement -

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has bluntly addressed people who hate on rich kids asking them to blame their parents for not being smart.

In a harsh yet profound post on her Instagram story, the entrepreneur who never shies away from speaking her mind submitted that rich kids are ridiculed unfairly by children who grew up around little.

In her opinion, rich kids have their parents to thank for making smart moves to secure their future unlike children from poor homes.

Huddah also does not subscribe to the famous saying that children are a blessing and asserted that born under the wrong circumstances, children could rather be a burden.

Her post read, ”People who hate on rich kids. Blame your parents for not planning and being lazy and thinking children are a blessing! Kids are not a blessing. They are a burden if you can’t afford them.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Although hard-hitting, her statement has lots of truth in it and none could have put it more straightforward than the plainspoken Huddah Monroe.

Meanwhile, Alhuda Njoroge famously known as Huddah Monroe is one of the Kenyan socialites with the most youth following.

The model gained media recognition during her participation in the Big Brother Africa 8 Show in South Africa.