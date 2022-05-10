type here...
Stop linking my awards at the VGMA to Richie being on the board -Kidi fumes

By Lizbeth Brown
Kidi receiving his award
The reigning Artiste of the year, Kidi has expressed displeasure about how his awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) are linked to his manager Richie being on the board.

In an interview on Joy FM, the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker indicated that he gets hurt when some Ghanaians are of the view that he and his other label mates win awards at the VGMA because of Richie’s influence.

Kidi added that such a statement discredits all the hard work he puts into his craft as a musician.

The Lynx Entertainment signee also disclosed that Richie’s influence on the board doesn’t play any role in him winning the awards.

“Its crazy that after every VGMA night, when I go on social media I get messages like ‘Kidi and the others are winning because Richie is on the board.

That statements hurt me because it’s not true and it discredits my hard work as an artiste. What this statement means is that all my hard work doesn’t count because Richie is on the board. Sometimes I don’t even know who is on the board”, Kidi noted.

ALSO READ: #VGMA23: Kidi wins Artiste of the Year

Watch the video below;

At the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kidi originally known as Dennis Nana Dwamena was crowned Artiste of the Year.

At the event, he won five awards in total which include, Album/EP of the Year (Touch It), Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year (Touch It), Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year (Touch It).

    Source:Ghpage

