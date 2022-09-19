- Advertisement -

Controversial legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has charged Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar and other wealthy personalities to be truthful about their success stories.

According to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, businessmen like Cheddar and other business moguls are negatively inspiring the youth with their fake success stories.

The outspoken legal practitioner slammed Cheddar and the CEO of McDan Group of companies, Daniel McKorley also known as McDan.

He advised them to stop fabricating stories about how they made it to the stop and be honest about how they became successful.

“You didn’t start with anything small. Stop lying to the youth. Recently I heard Cheddar saying something and I was sad. Let us be real to the youth.

You can’t tell me you started with one plot and now you have companies. Tell the youth the truth. There are other things you need to tell the youth”, Maurice Ampaw asserted.

ALSO READ: “I started my real estate company with only one plot of land” -Cheddar claims

This comes after Ghanaian business magnate and real estate mogul, Cheddar claimed he started his real estate business with just 1 plot of land.

Cheddar revealed that he developed the vision to go into the real estate business after he managed to build two houses on just a single plot of land.