Stop praising the NDC for the good performance of the Cedi, they haven’t done anything- Kennedy Agyapong

By Mzta Churchill

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central on the ticket of the NPP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has advised Ghanaians to stop praising the NDC over the good performance of the Cedi.

Speaking at the Central University, Kennedy Agyapong stated that the NDC has not done anything to make the Cedi compete the dollar.

According to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, no political party can say that they can make the Cedi perform better, stating that neither the NPP nor the NDC can do that.

Kennedy Agyapong noted that the demand for the dollar is extremely low, the reason why the Cedis is performing better these days.

He therefore advised that Ghanaians should not praise the NDC over the cedi’s performance.

