Stop raising funds on behalf of the actress- Akuapem Poloo’s manager to DKB

By Mr. Tabernacle
The manager of Akuapem Poloo, Divine Jones has in a recent interview registered his vehement displeasure with DKB raising funds for the actress, therefore, ordering him to stop.

According to him, the management team of Poloo has not granted any permission to comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB to carry such an initiative on social media.

He explains DKB made no effort to ask either the management or Poloo’s legal team before putting out account details to beg funds on behalf of her.

“For me I understand how people are sympathizing with her, how everybody is trying to cope, some people are coping, others are just pretending, others are all hypocrites, but my point is that, I think whatever donation that is going on is wrong.” 

“ You should be able to consult Poloo’s management or you should be able to consult Poloo’s legal counsel, you can’t just go out there to start getting donations, for which purpose are you getting the donations? Is it for the child? Is it for the mother? “ Mr Jones stated.

 “…if you want to something of that sort, to try to show that you actually care, I feel at least the attention of the management team should be drawn or the legal team should be drawn” he concluded.

Akuapem Poloo on Friday 16th April 2021 was sentenced to 90 days in jail for publication of obscene material and other counts.

Source:GHPAGE

