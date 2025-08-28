Stop the internal attacks and tribal politics now – Dr Bawumia

2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put an immediate end to internal attacks and tribal politics now.

While filing his nomination to contest the party’s flagbearer position today, Dr Bawumia urged the rank and file of the NPP to unite sincerely behind a common vision.

In his own words;

“To win 2028, we must not just talk unity; we must live it. The repeated attacks by our own party folk on one another are absolutely unhelpful,” he stressed.

He warned that divisive rhetoric only plays into the hands of the opposition.

“What we say against each other is exactly what the NDC will use against us in 2028. If you claim to be a true patriot, then stop it.

“Don’t lecture us about how blue your blood is—let your actions show,” Dr Bawumia said.

