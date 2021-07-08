- Advertisement -

Award-winning media personality and artiste manager, Sammy Forson has waded into the ongoing conversation that has greeted recent comments by Yaw Tog that he made UK-based rapper Stormzy “more popular” in Ghana.

Yaw Tog made this statement while responding to claims that Stormzy gave his music career a boost after featuring on the remix of his hit song, “Sore”.

Speaking to MzGee in an interview on TV3’s New Day morning show, the young rapper admitted that though the assertion was not far from right, he also gave the British rapper more exposure in the Ghanaian market.

Yaw Tog explained that: “Stormzy made me more popular in this market. I made him more popular here too because people didn’t know Stormzy Ghana here so I think we both did magic to ourselves and to our brands.”

But the comment has been greeted with mixed reactions.

While some don’t find any fault with what Yaw Tog said, others have descended heavily on the rapper for what they consider as an “ungrateful” statement.

Adding his voice to the avalanche of criticism against the rapper, Sammy Forson described Yaw Tog’s comment as “loose talk” stating that comments like Yaw Tog’s are the kind “that unfortunately encourage selfish behaviour in the industry,”.

The former manager of rapper Sarkodie added that if Yaw Tog knew “what it takes to be a mainstream artiste in the UK and playlisted into other parts of Europe” he wouldn’t make such remarks.

Sammy Forson however advised the Kumasi-based rapper to focus on his music.