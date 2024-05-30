I stopped going to church because people commented on what I was wearing- Ahuofe Patri

Actress Ahuofe Patricia has revealed that she no longer goes to church.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime which Ghpage.com monitored, the actress said she stopped going to church because people used to comment about what she wore.

According to the actress, she took it normal when it happened at first, but felt some way when it happened again.

In order not to let it happen the third time, the actress said she had no option but to stop going to church.

In her words, “When people know you and you go to church, you know how our people are, it’s a little too much for me. It has happened to me twice where people have commented about what I was wearing”.