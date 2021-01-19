type here...
Story of how 5 famous Ghanaian pastors who promised to help gay guy ended up sleeping with him

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
A gay guy by name Nana has shared the disheartening story of how he has been taken advantage of by some famous Ghanaian pastors.

Recounting his story, Nana mentioned that he was initiated into the act at age eleven by a cousin of his who resided in Accra.

Although he had tried to overcome the addiction at an early stage, Nana explained that the same-sex attraction stayed with him even till his Senior High School days.

According to him, he funded his Senior High School education with money he had earned from his escapades with men.

In a conversation with SVTV, Nana revealed that even Pastors who he contacted for spiritual help also lured him into their beds.

“I contacted some Pastors with my problem. I told them I see no good in being gay and that I want to stop. Some will tell you to come and stay at their Church premises so that they pray with you. But when I do, they sleep with me too. In my life, I’ve slept with five Pastors but now I want to stop, I need help, I really need help,” he said.

Source:GHPAGE

