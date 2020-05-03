Leo is Coming
The story of Bernard Nyarko; things you didn't know

By Lizbeth Brown
Yesterday, 2nd May 2020, GhPage.com reported about the untimely demise of popular Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

The actor’s death came as a great shock to Ghanaians especially to members of the movie fraternity as they have been deeply affected by the loss.

The actor turned Pastor was well known for the exceptional roles he played in movies and the ability to execute them well.

Well, GhPage.com brings you a detailed life story of Bishop Bernard Nyarko that will bring tears to your eyes.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko was born in Agona Swedru in the Central Region. His father was a policeman and his mother worked with the Public Works Department (PWD) and due to the nature of their works, they were mostly transferred.

The actor started his education at the Swedru Salvation Army and continued to Kumawu Tweneboa Kodua, where he had his Form 1- Form 5 education. He then completed his Sixth form at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS).

In an interview, Bishop Bernard Nyarko explained that being in the movie industry was not part of his vision but had to play few roles to earn a living because he was financially handicapped after he returned from London and couldn’t go back.

According to Bernard Nyarko, he did menial jobs in London where he stayed for one and a half years and had to return to Ghana.

The actor also revealed how he had to beg on the streets for money after his mother sacked him out of her house.

He further stated that he nearly committed suicide as his life situation got worse but was saved after he listened to one of highlife legend, Kojo Antwi’s songs.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko added that his wife abandoned him taking all his possessions with his children after his situation worsened but he never gave up.

ALSO READ: Cause of death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko revealed

Listen to the audio below;

ALSO READ: Help me whiles I am alive, don’t wait till I die -Bishop Nyarko’s last words

According to Bernard Nyarko, he is not an ordained minister but he only associates himself with men of God.

He added that he is a Christian who follows the instructions of God but also performs the duties of a Pastor.

In an interview with colleague actress Emelia Brobbey, Bishop Bernard Nyarko also revealed the many struggles and pains he encountered at the hands of his brother and mother.

He revealed how there were times where he and his children had nothing to eat and had to beg for food.

He also recounted how he was falsely accused of engaging in fraudulent activities and had to spend some days in police custody.

Watch the interview below;

Bishop Bernard Nyarko shared life story on Emelia Brobbey's talk show and its sad.

Posted by Yvonne on Sunday, May 3, 2020

ALSO READ: Bishop Bernard confided in me that God was punishing him for being unruly -Ola Micheal

In revealing all of the pains he had gone through, Bishop Bernard Nyarko stated that everything he went through made him tough and also strengthen his faith in God.

This shows that Bishop Bernard Nyarko never had a rosy life but was able to excel through the difficulties.

The late Bishop Bernard Nyarko ended his revelations with these words; “Weeping may endure for a night but joy shall come in the morning”.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

