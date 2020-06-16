The dreadful story of the Gucci Master Hushpuppi’s rise and possible fall

- Advertisement -

News of the arrest of Mr. Raymond Igbalodely popularly known as Hushpuppi has been trending all over social media after the FBI in conjunction with the Interpol arrested him on the grounds of money laundering and fraud.

The famous Nigerian socialite born on June 14 in Lagos State, Nigeria who rose to sudden fame after travelling to Malaysia was arrested at his palatial Dubai mansion.

Raymond nicknamed Aja 4, Aja Puppi, Gucci Master, and Hushpuppi, famous for extravagance and luxurious displays on private flights, lavish mansions, cars, and expensive brands of clothes on social media have left many wondering the source of his wealth.

Though he claims to be in the Real Estate business his expensive lifestyle without attributable investment has raised suspicion of fraud with many tagging him a scammer.

His plush lifestyle was put on show as he spent 11.5 million Naira at an elite club to prove his superiority to other big boys like Davido.

He boasts of an expensive fleet of cars with the most talked-about bespoke black badge Rolls-Royce Wraith and Bentley Bentagya which he acquired in 2019, Rolls Royce Cullinan which costs approximately $330,000, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, a Ferrari 488 GTB and also a limited edition Ferrari 458, Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650, among others.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Rolls Royce Wraith and Bentley Bentayga

Raymond bears the name Gucci Master stemming from his love for designer clothes and brands. He has been credited as a VIP client for brands like Gucci, Fendi and Louis Vuitton shops in Dubai.

Hushpuppi’s arrest met mixed feelings as some people feel vindicated for calling out his fraudulent business deals while well-wishers also called for his release.

A supposed brother of the Nigerian socialite claimed that the FBI and Interpol do not have any concrete evidence against him.

Reports have it that his accomplice Woodberry who lives in the US was also arrested after he allegedly collaborated with Hushpuppi in hacking into a US database for unemployed Americans and wiring a transfer of 35 million dollars meant for feeding the unemployed and purchasing COVID-19 ventilators.

Aja 4 was arrested with his cohorts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates while some of his syndicates said to be based in Nigerian are also being tracked by an Interpol search party.

The social media celebrity faces up to 10 years in jail as per US laws if found guilty. Could this be the dark end to the young socialite’s beautiful story?