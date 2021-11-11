type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Street begger
Begging on the street has now become the newest form of survival for some people.

For others, this is the new business for them to make money and therefore recruits mostly children to stand by the street and beg people for money.

Mostly what these beggars say is they haven’t eaten and ask if one could lend them a helping hand.

Well, some three children who were spotted on the street begging for alms decided to spoil themselves by going to popular eatery KFC to have lunch.

In a video that has since gone viral, some people who had earlier seen the boys on the street and probably given them money were just stunned to see them there.

The boys on the other hand had three (3) packs of food in front of them with a bottle of coke.

When questioned, they confirmed they were the ones on the street earlier begging.

One of the boys who was posing for the camera was heard saying they are enjoying.

Watch the video below:

What’s your take on this?

Source:Ghpage

