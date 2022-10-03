- Advertisement -

Evangelist Suro Nyame who has fast become an internet sensation has incurred the wrath of most Christians on the internet after a new video of him preaching the word of God with Shatta Wale’s ‘Ayoo’ hit song surfaced on the internet.

In this video labelled as blasphemy, Evangelist Suro Nyame was filmed energetically singing Shatta Wale’s ‘Ayoo’ hit song in the middle of his sermon.

It can be concluded that Evangelist Suro Nyame is amongst the die-hard fans of the dancehall maestro because he sang the lyrics f the song word-to-word.

Since darkness and light has nothing in common, Evangelist Suro Nyame has been advised by Christians on the internet to stop making fun of God by playing secular music in the middle of his sermons.

Some have even opined that he’s a fake man of God searching for attention and that’s why he usually plays secular songs while preaching the world of God.

Should Evangelist Suro Nyame be condemned for using secular songs to promote the word of God or be encouraged to continue with his unfamiliar preaching style?