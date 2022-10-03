type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentStreet evangelist uses Shatta Wale's 'Ayoo' to preach the word of God
Entertainment

Street evangelist uses Shatta Wale’s ‘Ayoo’ to preach the word of God

By Armani Brooklyn
Street evangelist uses Shatta Wale's 'Ayoo' to preach the word of God
- Advertisement -

Evangelist Suro Nyame who has fast become an internet sensation has incurred the wrath of most Christians on the internet after a new video of him preaching the word of God with Shatta Wale’s ‘Ayoo’ hit song surfaced on the internet.

In this video labelled as blasphemy, Evangelist Suro Nyame was filmed energetically singing Shatta Wale’s ‘Ayoo’ hit song in the middle of his sermon.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale sprays cash on his fans to unveil his new house

It can be concluded that Evangelist Suro Nyame is amongst the die-hard fans of the dancehall maestro because he sang the lyrics f the song word-to-word.

Since darkness and light has nothing in common, Evangelist Suro Nyame has been advised by Christians on the internet to stop making fun of God by playing secular music in the middle of his sermons.

Some have even opined that he’s a fake man of God searching for attention and that’s why he usually plays secular songs while preaching the world of God.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Evangelist arrested with human parts in his room

Should Evangelist Suro Nyame be condemned for using secular songs to promote the word of God or be encouraged to continue with his unfamiliar preaching style?

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, October 3, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    1.6mph
    75 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News