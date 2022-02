- Advertisement -

A strong wife who can fight in the MMAs couldn’t keep calm after she found her husband cheating on her with another lady ahead of Valentine’s day.

In the fast trending video, the wife lifted and dropped her husband like a bag of rice.

Social media users who have chanced on the video have advised the man to hurriedly exit the marriage before his wife kills him.

No one should stay in an abusive relationship because it might lead to his or her untimely death.

Watch the video below to know more…