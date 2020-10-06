I’ll rather watch Kotoko match than go to Bloom bar to be bounced-Strongman mocks Davido

Strongman Burner is now a different kind of savage king after he sent a crazy jab at Davido and his crew after they were bounced at Bloom Bar.

According to Strongman, he will rather spend his precious time watching a football match of Kumasi Asante Kotoko than go to Bloom Bar to be disgraced.

To him, a bowl of roasted Guinea fowl in front of the TV watching Kotoko match is a time well spent than to be at Bloom Bar.

Strongman tweeted

“I should go to bloom bar so that they will refuse me from entering…….? Lemme buy ak)nf3m and watch Kotoko’s match at home ?“

Strongman Burner Mocks Davido

Strongman was reacting to news that the bouncer at Bloom Bar refused some of Davido’s crew entry into Bloom Bar.

Furious Davido went crazy and claimed that he can buy over ten times a pub like Bloom Bar so he won’t accept the disrespect from the bouncer.

Davido has been in Ghana all weekend shooting a music video with Stonebwoy for their yet to be released song.

Besides the business aspect, Davido came to have fun in Ghana and he is really enjoying himself with the Bhim Nation boss by his side.