Rapper Strongman yesterday became a prayer warrior after he shared a video of himself in a serious prayer session.

The first gentleman of the land President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo last week announced that yesterday was a National day of fasting and prayer in the country to help drive away the coronavirus from the country.

Strongman being a good citizen decide to observe the day just as the president has declared and shared a video on his social media handle page to show the other unseen side of him.

In the video, Strongman was seen praying for protection for every citizen of the country then he asked his maker to grant Wisdom to the needed to quicken the rate at which a potent vaccine is being developed.

Watch the video below:

The declaration by the President to have a National Fasting and prayer day drew several comments from social media users who bashed the government saying other countries are putting best things in place and the best thing the government can come up with is to pray.