AMG rapper Medikal is shaking a table that could once again spice up the rap industry should his opponent choose to respond.

According to Medikal, he is not ready to stoop low to have a lyrical battle with Teephlow because his last battle was with Strongman who is ahead of phlow.

In a tweet, he stated if he needs to have a beef with someone, he would rather go in for someone higher than Strongman and not Teephlow who is below.

He posted: “First of all, @TeePhlowGH can’t afford to pay me enough to react, secondly, my previous beef was with @StrongmanBurner , if I go beef any rapper again I for climb up, I no for come down.”

This comes after Teephlow called him out to enter the studio and drop a diss song if he feels he is man enough to face him.

For hours now, the rapper has been engaged in a social media banter with his colleague and fellow rapper Teephlow.

This started after Medikal decided to advise upcoming rappers not to concentrate on wordplay and other just to please the fun and music lovers because they(rappers) need to make money.

After his tweet, Teephlow who is noted for all that Medikal was saying decided to school him on it but things went the other side as they started throwing jabs at each other.