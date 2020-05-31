Strongman has in a tweet taken a swipe at a fan who called him ungrateful to Sarkodie and his former record label due to the issues surrounding his departure.

In a communique issued by SarkCess Music on 14 April 2019, popular rapper Strongman Burner parted ways with the record label owned by Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie after their two-year contract had ended.

Even though his departure seemed cordial, many fans and industry people believed there were some unsettled issues leading to his departure.

Some fans held on to the assertion that Strongman made the wrong decision signing with the label because throughout his time with them he lived in the shadows of Sarkodie.

Meanwhile, Strongman admitted that his time with SarkCess Music was not as successful as he expected from the beginning even though the label did all it could to grow his brand.

A fan of Sarkodie in a tweet today suggested that Strongman has been ungrateful to his former employers and accused him of feeding into the assertion that Sarkodie steals the shine of young acts he associates with.

The fan by name JoeySark replying to a tweet wrote,” A fool like you will later come and say that he was trying to steal the shine of the young ones. The lesson @StrongmanBurner taught us will never repeat itself, ungrateful young ones, No artiste should even bother himself to help any upcoming musician da!

Strongman who did not take this accusation lightly descended heavily on the fan. He tweeted, ”When you are asked what is Gratefulness? Don’t bother explaining just mention my name and you good to go If I’m ungrateful may God punish me If I’m not ungrateful may God punish you and your entire generation FOOL”.

Strongman had also been involved in a twitter banter not long ago after Kweku Smoke, a new act, called him out for being ungrateful.