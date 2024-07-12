type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews'Stubborn' Shatta Wale goes raw on his sick mother again - Here's...
News

‘Stubborn’ Shatta Wale goes raw on his sick mother again – Here’s what he’s saying

By Armani Brooklyn
Nonsense! Angry Shatta Wale blasts his mother for telling the world that he has abandoned her - Video

African Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to publicly address his strained relationship with his mother, shedding light on past neglect and its impact on his life.

In a heartfelt and worrying post on his Facebook wall, the acclaimed musician claimed that the lack of parental support during his formative years forced him into becoming what he describes as an irresponsible and unstable person today.

This revelation comes on the heels of a public plea by his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, who disclosed last weekend that she had not seen her son for over ten years.

In her plea, she lamented Shatta Wale’s failure to care for her, even in her times of dire need.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Madam Elsie also mentioned that she relies on other relatives for financial support and accommodation.

Reacting to his mother’s claims, Shatta Wale admitted that, although he loves his mother, he feels no obligation to support her financially.

He attributed this stance to the neglect he suffered as a child, asserting that his mother’s abandonment during his early years justifies his current detachment.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, July 12, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.9mph
75 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways