‘Stubborn’ Shatta Wale goes raw on his sick mother again – Here’s what he’s saying

African Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to publicly address his strained relationship with his mother, shedding light on past neglect and its impact on his life.

In a heartfelt and worrying post on his Facebook wall, the acclaimed musician claimed that the lack of parental support during his formative years forced him into becoming what he describes as an irresponsible and unstable person today.

This revelation comes on the heels of a public plea by his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, who disclosed last weekend that she had not seen her son for over ten years.

In her plea, she lamented Shatta Wale’s failure to care for her, even in her times of dire need.

Madam Elsie also mentioned that she relies on other relatives for financial support and accommodation.

Reacting to his mother’s claims, Shatta Wale admitted that, although he loves his mother, he feels no obligation to support her financially.

He attributed this stance to the neglect he suffered as a child, asserting that his mother’s abandonment during his early years justifies his current detachment.