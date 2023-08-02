- Advertisement -

A student would have been dead by now if not for the swift intervention of his friends who rushed to the scene to save him.

According to the source, the victim is a level 300 student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources was beaten by some other students of the school after he was mistaken to be a thief.

It said that during their SRC week celebration, the victim with his other friends were hanging around on campus late at night when one of them said he needed to attend a nature call.

Since they were not closer to the hostel he needed to go into the bush behind one of the hostels but after waiting for some minutes he didn’t return prompting the victim and the other friends to go in search of him.

The victim and his other friends decided to check the hostel closer to the bush he had entered thinking maybe he had gone there to see someone or maybe he was scared of the bush so he might have gone there to use their washroom.

It continued that while the victim was walking around one of the floors, a student came out of his room, saw him and asked him what he was doing there.

He explained his mission to him and the student invited him to come over to one room to check if his friend was there which he obliged and entered.

Upon entry, the student introduced the victim to his friends as the thief who had been stealing from the hostel at night and he had seen him walking on the corridor in search of things to steal.

Without listening to him, they pounced on him and started beating him with sticks and wires and it was the sound of his cry that brought his friends to the scene to save him.

The school has since released a statement on this unfortunate incident confirming that the victim is a level 300 student of the institution and not a thief as claimed.

