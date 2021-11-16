- Advertisement -

A final year student of the University of Ilorin, Nigeria (Unilorin) has been arrested after he viciously attacked a female lecturer for failing to help him.

The Level 400 student identified as Salaudeen Waliu also known as Captain Walz approached the female lecturer to help him after he failed to take part in the compulsory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The lecturer known as Mrs. Zakariya refused to offer any assistance to Captain Walz and ordered him to leave her office.

This then infuriated the student and subjected Mrs. Zakariya to severe beatings in her office.

The lecturer then managed to escape by Captain Walz chased her into another office and continued attacking her till she fell and sustained injuries on her head.

The student also strangled Mrs. Zakariya till she fell into a coma where she was later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The University security officials detained the suspect and was later handed over to the police.

In explaining what led to the attack, Captain Walz indicated that he only went to the lecturer’s office to explain why he was absent for the compulsory test but she failed to give him a listening ear and ordered him to get out.

”I got angry, I don’t know what came over me, I started arguing and she told me to leave her office, I told her if I don’t leave, what is she going to do? She then threw a mug at me which injured me and I started beating her”, Captain Walz revealed.

According to sources, Mrs. Zakariya is currently in a stable condition and the suspect is in police custody.