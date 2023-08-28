“FEFEEFE”: Student blocks family members after they all asked to see his WASSCE results (PHOTOS)

A Nigerian student has reportedly blocked his father, mother, his girlfriend and all family members who made a request to see his WAEC result.

The release of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) caused chaos among the family as the young lad refused to disclose his result.

In a series of leaked chats that surfaced between the student in question and his family, he started off by blocking his father who asked to know his grades in the released result of his WAEC exam.

He, however, blocked his father, followed by his mother, and his siblings after which he exited the family group to avoid a group meeting.

Check their conversations below