News

Student blows GHS149 on ashawo after faking malaria to extort money from his uncle

By Kweku Derrick
students
For the desire of satisfying his lust, a young mischievous Nigerian student feigned illness to obtain money from his clueless uncle for sexual pleasure.

According to the account of one Twitter user, the student – who’s also his roommate – cooked up the story of having contracted malaria and needed money to treat it urgently.

His generous uncle did not hesitate and quickly sent him GHS149 (10,000 naira) to buy drugs.

But the young man who had his own plans, stepped out of campus to patronize the service of a prostitute.

See the screenshot below:

Source:GHPage

