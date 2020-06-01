Student builds Kantanka Bugatti, VVIP bus with scraps (VIDEO)

A Ghanaian student identified as Asare Bright who is just 18-years-old has become the latest person to draw attention to himself on social media after he designed and built a Bugatti and VIP bus using scraps.

From sources close to Bright, he has no formal education in engineering and he being able to design these cars thus a moving AB Yutong and VVIP buses and a remake of Kantanka’s luxury open-top Bugatti came as a surprise.

Bright who hails from Berekum Kato taught himself how to manufacture these stunning electronics and single-handedly builds his moving cars using scraps and plastics.

The Form Two Senior High School student reveals that he derives inspiration from real cars to build similar designs and uses motors from other gadgets to motorise his recreated cars.

”I love Yutong buses and I look at real cars to recreate them.’’

With his natural God-given talent, Bright can fix modern gadgets including sophisticated objects such as drones.

Asare Bright reveals that his first attempt at building a Yutong bus encountered obstacles.

He said the bus couldn’t move so he had to find a way to get the bus to move.

He had to use a motor from a hairdryer to motorise the bus to enable it to turn left, right and reverse as well.

Explaining how his recreated VVIP bus works, Bright said the bus has a functioning engine, remote and a sensor that can be used to operate the bus.

The bus also has a working light and fan that functions perfectly.

He said the bus is convenient and financially sustainable because it uses rechargeable batteries.

Watch the video below:

TALENT BREWED IN BEREKUM KATO Posted by KOFI TV on Friday, 29 May 2020

He also called for support to be able to learn and make more of the cars.